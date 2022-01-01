Go
Toast

Ms Monica's Carryout

Come in and enjoy!

12863 Livernois

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mustard Greens
Rib Tips Dinner$23.00
Catfish Dinner$15.88
Dressing
Chicken Dinner$15.50
Black Eyes Peas
See full menu

Location

12863 Livernois

Detroit MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BackStreet At Large Multiplex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
We have Food, Beer, Wine, & Cocktails available for Curbside Pickup.
Wed-Fri 6pm - 2am

Woodward Ave Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farmacy Food

No reviews yet

Farmacy Food creates tasty meals around your dietary needs, incorporating ingredients known to have various benefits to support your health and well being.
Our meals are created by 2021's Detroit Chef of the Year, Phil Jones and prepared fresh daily then quick-chilled to be heated and eaten at your convenience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston