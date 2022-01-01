Go
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

Come in and enjoy! Dine In, Take out and delivery. Free Wi-Fi. Clean and pleasant atmosphere.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

7323 Florida BLVD • $

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger Special w/fries and drink$10.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
BACKYARD BBQ SPECIAL$11.00
BBQ BACON BURGER, ONION RINGS, DRINK
(PEPPER JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, GRILLED ONIONS, TOMATO, PICKLES, MAYO AND MUSTARD)
CRISPY FRIES$2.79
Coke 0$1.79
Grilled Shrimp Philly w/fries$11.00
Loaded Cheese Fries$3.99
Melted cheese topped with bacon bits and garnished w/jalapeno peppers
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7323 Florida BLVD

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
