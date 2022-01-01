Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Come in and enjoy! Dine In, Take out and delivery. Free Wi-Fi. Clean and pleasant atmosphere.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
7323 Florida BLVD • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7323 Florida BLVD
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tri-Ambiant Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Brew Ha-Ha!
Local coffee shop & bake house
Gov't Taco
In Tacos We Trust
Anthony's Italian Deli
Home of the best Muffoletta for 42 years!