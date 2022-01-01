Go
Toast

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too

Drive Thru
Curb Side Pick-up
Dine-in
Carry-out
Catering

34010 Gratiot Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Southwest Tofu Scramble (Vegan & GF)$9.95
Vegan southwest tofu scramble is made with a blend of seasonings (Including turmeric) mixed with hash browns, spinach, red onion, tofu, and red pepper. Topped with jalapeno & cilantro.
Risotto Balls$8.95
Italian creamy rice balls breaded and fried to perfection. Drizzled with our own tomato sauce.
Fish n Chips (Pick 2 Sides)$10.99
Battered Deep Fried Golden Cod served with fries and your choice of two sides.
Reuben$9.95
Wiggley's corn beef brisket, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, on grilled Jewish rye. Choice of thousand island or Ms. Mary's tangy horseradish sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Meat-lovers Omelette$8.95
Meat-lovers skillet is made with ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Classic Greek Salad$10.99
Mixed romaine and iceberg greens covered with feta, diced tomato, olives, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, and beets. Served with pita. (You may also add chicken or gyro.)
Fisherman's Platter (Pick 3 Sides)$13.95
This Fisherman's Platter has two pieces of battered deep fried cod, two pieces of dusted pan-fried lake perch, three pieces of panko jumbo fried shrimp, and is served with your choice of three sides.
Side of Fries$3.99
2 for 5.00 Boom Boom Crispy Chicken Sandwich (No Substitutions)$5.00
2 for 5.00 Fish Sandwiches with tarter (No Substituations)$5.00
See full menu

Location

34010 Gratiot Ave

Clinton Twp MI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dooley’s Irish Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shores Tequileria

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican fare right here in the Shores. Featuring over 160 tequilas & mezcals and a wide selection of Mexican beers & craft cocktails.

National Coney Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slaw Dogz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston