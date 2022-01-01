Go
Mac's Speed Shop

Come in and enjoy!

223 Atherton Street

Popular Items

Vinegar Sauce 2oz$0.50
1/2 Smkd Chicken$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
Fried Chicken Sammy$12.00
Western NC Sauce 2oz$0.50
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
**Utensils/Napkins
Lg Pork$14.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Route 66$14.00
Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.
Wings 6$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Lg Combo$39.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 4 sides

Location

223 Atherton Street

charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

