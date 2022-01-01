Go
Toast

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

ORDER ONLINE Hours differ from kitchen hours!

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)

Popular Items

Cincinnati HOT Chicken$14.00
Side Salad$5.00
Truffle Fries$10.00
House-Made Black Bean Burger$12.00
Mt. Carmel Burger$12.00
Smoked Chicken Wings
The Clermont Steak Sandwich$16.00
Servatti Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Plain Fries$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom

No reviews yet

Robert James Brands introduces our RJ Four Mile Pig collaboration to our spirits and entertainment brand. Eastgate is the new location for our Norwood distillery location. At RJ, you can enjoy our distilled products, our small batch BBQ, the latest movies, and craft beers from Fifty West Brewing Company and more!

Elite Athletics Sports Complex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Latitudes Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Join our family for great food, brews, and fun!

CABO TACO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston