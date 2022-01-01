Mt. Defiance Cidery Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
495 East Washington St
Location
495 East Washington St
Middleburg VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg
Come in and enjoy!
Tremolo Bar
Tremolo is the creation of Jarad Slipp, who brings his expertise in food and wine to this latest venture. Jarad has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, including Casa Vissani in Italy, Gordon Ramsay in London, Fiamma in New York City, and CityZen in Washington DC. Most recently, he was the Estate Director at world-class vineyard RdV. After years in the hospitality industry, Jarad was eager to build Tremolo according to his own vision, creating a dining experience that is both refined and down to earth, with a menu that is elevated but unpretentious.
Best Thai Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
With a culinary team dedicated to sourcing and preparing fresh ingredients from Virginia’s Piedmont region and bountiful South, we are proud to present dishes that combine time-honored cooking techniques with alluring seasonality.
All fine food deserves to be accompanied by a perfectly suited refreshment. We showcase a vast selection of local beverages that pay homage to our extraordinary location afoot the rolling hills of Virginia’s wine country.
From intimate dinners in The Tavern to casual gatherings in The Night Fox Pub, each culinary experience is paired with a unique atmosphere and polished attendance prevails from beginning to end.