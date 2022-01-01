Go
Toast

PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb

Come in and enjoy!

1213 Springdale St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Stone (Chicken Alfredo)
fresh Smoked chicken, Alfredo sauce, bacon, baby spinach, mozzarella, Alfredo drizzle.
The A.J. (Mac and Cheese)
House made cheddar sauce, capatavi noodles, mozzarella cheddar cheese sprinkle.
The Jacalicious (Deluxe Pizza)
(Come get some) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, green olives and Mozzarella Cheese.
The Seth (Sausage and Mushroom)
smoked sausage, fresh mushrooms, red sauce, mozzarella
The Bryn (Pepperoni and Sausage)
pepperoni, smoked sausage, red sauce, mozzarella.
Build Your Own Pizza
The Piper (Cheese & Pepperoni)
house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce
The Poppy (Cheese Pizza)
Simple but delicious House made pizza sauce and mozzarella baked to perfection.
See full menu

Location

1213 Springdale St

Mount Horeb WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barleyvine

No reviews yet

Great apps, soups, salads and flatbreads. Pour your own growler or grab bottle and can options to go!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grumpy Troll

No reviews yet

Situated inside a century old historic building, The Grumpy Troll is located in the heart of downtown Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. We are an award-winning brewery that offers our very own hand crafted ales & lagers - all made right on site! Our family-friendly, two-story restaurant serves a full lunch & dinner menu and offers outdoor seating.

Riley Tavern

No reviews yet

Riley Tavern To-Go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston