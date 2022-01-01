Mt Pints
We are a brewpub in Great Falls, Montana. Home of Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company and anything from Montana. We showcase local products as much as possible. From our beef, buns, spices, spirits and brews we have it all! Stop by for some great pub fare and a cold beer!
215 3rd Street North West
Popular Items
Location
215 3rd Street North West
Great Falls MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
Crooked Tree Coffee
Locally owned coffeeshop serving up one of a kind flavors! Our syrups are made from scratch and our pastries are made fresh each morning!
The Wild Hare
Come in and enjoy!
Tracy's Diner
Come in and enjoy!!!