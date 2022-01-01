The Mt. Washington Tavern
FANTASTIC FOOD. AWARD-WINNING WINES. STELLAR SERVICE. A MEMORABLE MENU.
ALL SINCE 1979.
5700 Newbury Street
Popular Items
Location
5700 Newbury Street
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bonjour Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Corner Pantry
Come in and enjoy!
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Come in and enjoy!!
Village Square Cafe
A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.