Go
Toast

The Mt. Washington Tavern

FANTASTIC FOOD. AWARD-WINNING WINES. STELLAR SERVICE. A MEMORABLE MENU.
ALL SINCE 1979.

5700 Newbury Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream of Crab$7.95
Choose a Bowl or Quart. Cream, Lump Crab, J.O. Seafood Seasoning
The Smoked Old Fashioned$14.00
Makers 46, Peychaud's and Angostura bitters, brown sugar syrup, cherry and toasted orange rind in a cherry wood smoked glass.
Maryland Crab Soup$7.95
Choose a Bowl or Quart. Made from scratch with tomato, country vegetables, claw & backfin.
Chesapeake Salad$25.40
jumbo lump crab, chilled gulf shrimp, chopped bacon, bleu cheese, grape tomato, chopped romaine hearts, J.O. seafood seasoned wonton strips
Tavern Burger$16.40
propietary blend of chuck, brisket and short rib beef, skillet seared, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and a side of french fries
Tuna & Avocado Bowl$20.40
cubed rare sushi grade ahi tuna, sesame soy marinade, cucumber, grape tomato, avocado, cabbage and mixed field greens, cucumber-avocado dressing
Tavern Reuben$16.40
extra lean corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on toasted marble rye, side of french fries.
Tavern Wings$17.40
traditional buffalo, J.O. seafood seasoning, spicy honey bbq, side of ranch or bleu cheese
Grilled Cheese with Fries$6.40
See full menu

Location

5700 Newbury Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bonjour Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Corner Pantry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Village Square Cafe

No reviews yet

A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston