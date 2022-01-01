Go
Mango Tango

Georgetown's premier Asian fusion, smoothie, and boba tea source!

114 E 7TH ST SUITE 116

Popular Items

Crab Puffs$4.50
Egg Rolls$4.50
Crab Fried Rice$16.00
Fresh Jasmine rice stir fried with shredded crab, mixed vegetables, and green onion.
Veggie Party$9.50
Onions, water chestnuts, bamboo staws, carrots, and cauliflower stir fried and seasoned to perfection. Comes with a side of white rice.
Fresh Spring Rolls$5.00
Bacon Fried Rice$12.00
Fresh Jasmine rice stir fried with bacon, egg, mixed vegetables, topped with bean sprouts.
Pasta Cambodia$12.00
Rice noodles stir fried with egg and choice of meat in our homemade sauce. Covered with an egg and topped with bean sprouts.
Combo Rice$12.50
Fresh Jasmine rice stir fried with mixed vegetables, onion, chicken, beef, and pork.
Pho$11.00
Homemade beef broth with rice noodles, and choice of two add-ins: Eye round steak, meatballs, shrimp, chicken, or tofu. Served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, and lime.
Chicken wings$4.50
Georgetown TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
