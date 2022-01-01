Go
Muang Thai Restaurant

Let your tastebuds dance with authentic tastes of Thailand and Southeast Asia. Explore the delicate and intricate tastes of Japanese sushi.

2637 N Clairemont Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lion King Roll *$14.95
Shrimp tempura and spicy crab topped with salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, masago, scallions and sesame seeds then baked.
* Item contains raw fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Half Order Egg Rolls (2)$3.50
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls (4)$6.95
Chicken, glass noodles, carrots, scallions and cilantro wrapped in a thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
Pho Long Cheng$11.95
Rice noodles in chicken broth with chicken and pork belly; garnished with cilantro, scallions, onions and fried garlic oil.
Potstickers (6)$7.00
Ground pork and cabbage wrapped in pastry and deep fried. Served with dumpling sauce.
Rangoon Sticks (5)$7.00
Cream cheese, imitation crab and scallions wrapped in thin wheat pastry and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
$8 Pho$8.00
Rice noodles with beef brisket, meatballs, bok choy and tripe in beef broth; garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions.
Beef Laab$13.00
Cooked or raw minced beef tenderloin mixed with tripe, Thai herbs, cilantor, scallions, roasted rice powder and fish sauce; choice of white or sticky rice. Specify spice and bitter levels.
Spider Roll$11.95
Soft shelled crab tempura, imitation crab and cucumber topped with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
Location

Eau Claire WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
