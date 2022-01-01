Go
Muangthai Thai Cuisine

Muangthai Thai Cuisine has been serving authentic Thai food since 2009. Come and check out our authentic Thai food where meals are made fresh to order and never frozen!
Here at Muangthai, we are more than welcome to customize your plate to your likings. We can also make adjustments to most dietary needs, just give us a call!

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin

No reviews yet

Popular Items

R2: Basil Fried Rice$10.95
Basil fried rice with fresh basil, Thai chilis, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions.
R1: Thai Fried Rice$10.95
Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, carrots, green peas, onions and scallions.
N5: Pad Kee Mao$11.95
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with onions, straw mushrooms, white mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil and fresh Thai chilis.
A3: Monsoon Rolls (2 rolls)$5.95
Soft rice paper wrapped with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, and carrots. Served with house peanut sauce.
A9: Crab and Cream Chesse rolls$6.95
Deep fried Blue Crab meat with cream cheese, mushrooms, and scallions.
N1: Pad Thai$11.95
Small flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, beansprouts, red onions and scallions. Served with fresh beansprouts and carrots. Topped with roasted ground peanuts.
A1: Po Pear Tod (2 rolls)$4.95
Fried eggrolls stuffed with clear noodles, black mushrooms, cabbage and carrots. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
C3: Gang Garee$12.95
Thai yellow curry with potatoes, carrots, bell peppers and onions in coconut milk.
N2: Pad See Eiw$11.95
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chinese broccoli in brown sauce.
S4: Tom Kha
Thai coconut soup with lemongrass, lime juice, galangal, onions, kaffir-lime leaves and mushrooms.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
