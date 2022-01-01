Go
TACOS

904 Memorial Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)

Popular Items

Muchacho$4.50
Flour tortilla, eggs, chorizo, poblano, onion cilantro, chihuahua cheese
Latte$4.00
Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee topped with steamed or cold milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)... add a house-made syrup for a sweeter treat
TACO SNAPPER$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
TACO BARBACOA$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
BEC$4.00
flour tortilla, eggs, bacon, chihuahua cheese
TACO CHICKEN MOLE$5.00
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$16.00
carne asada, fries, cheese, pico, sour cream
Migas$4.00
flour tortilla, eggs, pico de gallo, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, chihuahua cheese
Reggae$3.50
flour tortilla, eggs, crispy potatoes, pico de gallo
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

904 Memorial Drive

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
