Go
Toast

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

295 E San Antonio St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Burger$5.95
Steak House$15.29
Blackened burger patty, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms & house-made steak sauce
All American$13.99
American cheese, shaved red onion, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato & Fussy sauce
Street Cred$15.45
Pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, jalapeño bacon, BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onion & chipotle mayo
Diablo$15.45
Blackened burger patty, jalapeño & cheese fritter, jalapeño bacon, spicy Southwest ranch, fresh jalapeños & pickled red onion
Pour Over$15.29
Pimento mac and cheese, house-made BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onions with browned queso sauce
Juicy Lucy$15.45
Double blackened burger patty layered with pimento cheese served on a jalapeno cheddar bun, topped with jalapeno bacon, pepper jack cheese, honey chili sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion strings & jalapeno aioli.
Breakfast$15.29
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, tomato, house-made hash brown patty, & Cajun dill bernaise sauce.
Piggy Tacos$12.95
Pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried tobacco onions, scallions & Alabama white sauce
Shrimp Tacos$13.49
Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

295 E San Antonio St

New Braunfels TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Reel Seafood & Grill

No reviews yet

The Reel Seafood & Grill and The Reel Seafood House pride themselves on preparing food from scratch on a daily basis in order to deliver you a quality meal. We receive daily deliveries and hand craft every item that hits your table. The Reel also has a variety of non-seafood options making it easy for everyone to enjoy.
Wine Wednesday, All you Care to eat Fried Shrimp, $3 Happy Hour Ritas, $10 Lunch every day!

188 South

No reviews yet

188 offers farm to table recipes with an Italian flair. The menu offers bold recipes prepared in traditional ways using fresh, local ingredients whenever possible. By growing our own herbs and sourcing directly with farmers and ranchers, we know we are serving you only the best. It is easy to taste the difference.

Naegelin's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bootlegger's Pizza Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston