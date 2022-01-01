Go
Mud and Char

Caffeine and Fare

2742 Maple Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic$6.50
Egg, Cheese, Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
SCONE Chocolate Chip$4.00
Made In House
Caffe Latte
Espresso, 2/3 Steamed Milk, 1/3 Milk Foam
Chai Latte
1/2 Chai Tea, 1/2 Milk
Standard$5.75
Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Bianco Mocha
White Chocolate Latte
Chocolate Nut Butter$11.00
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Almond Milk Blended. Topped with Granola, Banana, Chia Seed
Drip Coffee Light Roast$2.99
Mud And Char Signature Blend Light Roast Drip Coffee
Toast & Bagels$3.00
Plain Bagel, Everything Bagel, Blueberry Bagel, Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, English Muffin, Multi Grain Bread
Iced Coffee
Iced Drip Coffee
Location

2742 Maple Ave.

Downers Grove IL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
