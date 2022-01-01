Go
Toast

Mud Bugs

Come in and enjoy!

306 S. Main St., Ste. 107

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meatloaf$18.00
Calamari Frites$12.00
Calamari Frites
New Big Sexy Pasta
Fall/Winter Salad$14.00
Fall/Winter Salad
LO-Fish and Chips$14.00
LO-Fish and Chips
Gumbo$8.00
Gumbo
Aviators Salad$10.00
Aviators Salad
Po-Boy$14.00
Po-Boy
See full menu

Location

306 S. Main St., Ste. 107

Buda TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Water 2 Wine

No reviews yet

Water2Wine is a craft winery located at the Buda Mill & Grain Silos. We source only the best grapes from around the world and make our own wine right here in the winery. Our casual, family-friendly patio and tasting room makes Water2Wine the perfect backdrop for a date night, family get together, or girls night out.

Brooklyn's Down South

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Buda, we offer Southern Style and Texas cuisine with eclectic scratch-made dishes featuring Cajun/Creole, Interior Mexican, Traditional Southern, and a little BBQ. We offer warm friendly service and a full line of wine, beers, and craft cocktails.

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Willie's Joint Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Grab a to go order today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston