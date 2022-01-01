Muddled Thyme - 75 West 3rd Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
75 West 3rd Street, Winona MN 55987
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blooming Grounds - Express - Blooming Grounds -Express
No Reviews
270 W. Third St. Suite 2 Winona, MN 55987
View restaurant
Blooming Grounds - Downtown - BG Downtown
No Reviews
50 East 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurant