Muddy Banks Brewing Co

Veteran owned and operated brewery in Sullivan, Missouri. Working towards the perfect pint of beer and excellent atmosphere!

725 Acid Mine Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cold Brew$4.99
Our Nitro Cold Brew coffee has 40% more caffeine than your standard coffee while the nitrogen foam gives it a sweet head and extra flavor to the coffee! Offered in 16oz size!
Lemonade$3.25
Nitro lemonade is sweeter and creamier than your average lemonade
Location

Sullivan MO

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
