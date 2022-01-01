Go
Toast

Muddy Cow - North Branch

Come in and enjoy!

5896 Old Main St N

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5896 Old Main St N

North Branch MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tailgaters

No reviews yet

Welcome to Locally Owned Tailgaters. We offer Burgers, Chicken, Sandwiches, Appetizers, Kids Meals, & Dessert.

Merchants Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Norman Quacks Chophouse

No reviews yet

Norman Quack's is a family owned and operated discount chophouse. Normans boasts an expansive menu with something for everyone (even the kids menu has almost 20 choices)!! All food is fresh and made from scratch.
PLEASE NOTE:
If you do not see an option to modify an item how you would like on the online ordering platform, please call the restaurant to place your order and we would be happy to assist live and in stereo! (651) 982-6777 or (651) 464-0084
**Allergy Information**
Please understand that while we will do our level best to accommodate noted allergies, our kitchen has no allergen-specific cooking equipment and we cannot guarantee any allergen-free food. Please assess your own risk.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston