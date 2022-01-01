Go
Toast

Muddy Moose Cafe

Wyoming's Best Breakfast also serving Italian and Homestyle dinners

1244 Sheridan Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Tenderloin$10.99
Tenderized, breaded and fried to order, served on a brioche roll with LTPO, American cheese.
Steak salad$14.99
Choice steak char broiled then cut into strips, cucumber, red onion, avocado, cherry tomato, creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Gyros$11.99
Lamb, yogurt sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on a grilled pita. (Traditional)
Classic Burger$11.49
Served with all the dressings, fries. Add American cheese and bacon 1.99
Steak & Mushroom Pasta$16.99
Grilled steak with caramelized onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, tossed with marsala cream sauce
Steak Fingers Basket$14.99
Chicken fried steak fingers made from our choice NY Strip steak, fries, garlic toast, country gravy for dipping
See full menu

Location

1244 Sheridan Ave

Cody WY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Proud Cut Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gasthaus Cardi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresh Prince of Steaks

No reviews yet

Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks & other delicious east coast eats.

The Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Sports Bar, Curbside & Delivery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston