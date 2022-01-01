Mudea Cafe
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1509 Southern Pine Dr
Savannah, TX 76227
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1509 Southern Pine Dr, Savannah TX 76227
Nearby restaurants
Craft Pies Pizza Company
Unforgettable pizza served fresh and fast!
Slingin' Pizza
At Slingin’ Pizza we’re all about delivering fresh handmade pizzas with a side of Good Vibes!!
🤙🏼🍕🫀 We make our dough fresh in house!!
Towers Tap House
Towers Tap House is a restaurant and sports bar filled inside and out with challenging games and activities. With a laid back vibe, the Taphouse overlooks the lakes at Hydrous Wakeboard Park and Lake Lewisville with the best outdoor patio in all of North Texas. At the Taphouse, it's always "come as you are" with cold beer, great food and a one of a kind lakeside vibe.
T
Mochinut
Originated from Hawaii, Mochinut is one of the fastest-growing mochi donut brands.
More than just a donut, by creating a happy union with Japanese Mochi, Its unique shape and chewiness deliver happiness to each bite.