Mudflats Bar & Grill
American bar & grill featuring local rustic cuisine with a twist alongside live musical acts from around the US.
31 Columbus Street
Popular Items
Location
31 Columbus Street
Galena OH
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Son of Thurman - Galena
Come in and enjoy!
District 13
Casual gastropub style dining with amazing chef scratch prepared foods and one of a kind handcrafted cocktails. Locally family owned and operated.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0308
Nothing Bundt Cakes