Mudflats Bar & Grill

American bar & grill featuring local rustic cuisine with a twist alongside live musical acts from around the US.

31 Columbus Street

Popular Items

That's So Bavarian$6.99
Patch To Plate$16.99
The Standard$6.49
OH! My Cod$14.99
School's Out$7.99
The Reggie$11.99
Give Beans A Chance$10.99
You Had Me At Fried$7.99

Location

31 Columbus Street

Galena OH

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

