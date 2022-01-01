Go
Mudgie's Deli

Temporarily closed for repairs and updates. Check back in February!

1300 Porter St

Popular Items

Stinson$13.75
Peppered ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, maple glazed onions, and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll. Served warm.
To Go Chips$1.00
Barrett$14.50
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
Madill$14.50
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, roasted garlic mayo, and melted pepper jack cheese on an 8" hoagie. Served warm.
Corned Beef Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on grilled sourdough rye.
To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
Jerk$13.00
Amish chicken breast, jerk mayo, red onion, romaine, tomato, and pepper jack cheese on an onion roll. Served warm.
*Onion roll contains dairy
Mudgie$13.75
House smoked beef brisket, roasted turkey breast, vegetable cream cheese, romaine, red onion, and Honeycup mustard on an onion roll. Served warm.
Brooklyn$14.50
House smoked beef brisket, applewood smoked bacon, beer pub cheese, and caramelized maple onions on a brioche roll. Served warm.
Italian$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
Location

1300 Porter St

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

