Mudpenny Ada

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

No reviews yet

496 Ada Dr

Ada, MI 49301

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

The Kevin Malone$14.00
Our classic burrito holding redskin potatoes, two eggs, white cheddar, pimento cheese, spinach, E.A. Brady’s sausage
Jimmy Pesto’s Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, basil, spinach, goat cheese, red onion, herb pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette, tortilla
B.L.T.$14.00
Bacon, shrettuce, tomato, mayo on naan
Choco Chip Cookies$2.00
The Angela Martin$13.00
Our classic burrito with redskin potatoes, two eggs, white cheddar, spinach, avocado, pickled red onions
Vegetarian
Mountie$14.00
Turkey, white cheddar, bacon, spinach, maple sweet potato mash, mayo, on naan
Latte$4.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

496 Ada Dr, Ada MI 49301

