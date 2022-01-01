Mudpenny - Catering

Go
Offering you boxed lunches, platters of sandwiches and group salads and so much more!

570 Grandville Ave SE

Popular Items

Cookie$2.00
Shroomer Box$14.00
Pebble Creek Oyster Mushrooms, avocado, snap pea salad with mint dressing, VEGAN garlic aioli, in a tortilla
Kettle Chips$1.50
Harvest Salad Box$14.00
Greens, seasonal vegetables, crispy bacon, apple cider vinaigrette, parmesan crisps, quinoa, hard egg
Chicken Salad Box$13.00
Chicken Salad, Greens, tomato, on naan
Bottle Water$1.00
Love in Da Club Box$14.00
Ham, bacon, swiss, spinach, tomatoes, garlic aioli
Ham Classic Box$13.00
Ham, greens, tomato, Swiss, garlic aioli, on naan
Turkey Classic Box$13.00
Turkey, greens, tomato, white cheddar, garlic aioli, on naan
Mountie Box$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, spinach, maple sweet potato mash, mayo, on naan
Location

570 Grandville Ave SE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
