Go
Toast

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

Serving you specialty coffee beverages, new American cuisine with farm to table ingredients. Serving breakfast all day. Need catering? Check out our catering menu for you next meeting!

570 Grandville Ave SW,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jimmy Pesto’s Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, basil, spinach, herb pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette, tortilla
The Kevin Malone$13.00
Our classic burrito holding redskin potatoes, eggs, white cheddar, pimento cheese, spinach, and sausage
Latte$4.25
Bear & Peet Salad$15.00
Greens, pear, beet, herb pepitas, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Coffee$3.00
Fire Toast$11.00
Avocado, soft boiled egg, bacon, pickled radish, goat cheese, copper seasoning on Field and Fire flax bread
The Angela Martin$13.00
Our classic burrito with redskin potatoes, two eggs, white cheddar, spinach, avocado, pickled red onions
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan
Mountie$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, maple sweet potato mash, spinach, mayo, on grilled naan
The OG$11.00
Two fried eggs, smoked cheddar, greens, garlic aioli on a milk bun
See full menu

Location

570 Grandville Ave SW,

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Back open for business Friday, June 12!

Mudpenny - Catering

No reviews yet

Offering you boxed lunches, platters of sandwiches and group salads and so much more!

The BOB Banquet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

one.twenty.three

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston