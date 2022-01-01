Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Serving you specialty coffee beverages, new American cuisine with farm to table ingredients. Serving breakfast all day. Need catering? Check out our catering menu for you next meeting!
570 Grandville Ave SW,
Popular Items
Location
570 Grandville Ave SW,
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
Back open for business Friday, June 12!
Mudpenny - Catering
Offering you boxed lunches, platters of sandwiches and group salads and so much more!
The BOB Banquet
Come in and enjoy!
one.twenty.three
Come in and enjoy!