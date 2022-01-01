Go
Toast
  • Louisville
  • Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

Mudrock’s Tap and Tavern / Biscuit Bar. Louisville’s local, family owned restaurant, craft beer tap room and biscuit breakfast bar. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with the best burgers in town, great sandwiches and wings, and delicious down to earth menu specials. The Biscuit Bar menu is available 8AM to Noon daily. Want to catch the big game or your favorite teams? We have 32 HDTVs and carry all of the major sports packages.

GRILL

585 E South Boulder Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

Mudrock's Classic Cobb$14.25
Mixed greens and grilled chicken with avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion. Served with herb bread and your choice of dressing on the side.
Side of Dressing$0.50
Traditional Bone-In Wings (8)$13.99
Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of wing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Cinnamon Roll$3.25
Baked fresh daily!
Boneless Wings (8)$11.99
Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of wing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Reuben$15.29
Thin sliced corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on grilled Marble Rye from Marketplace bakery.
Fried Chicken & Cheddar Biscuit$6.99
Hand-breaded fried chicken breast and cheddar cheese with honey butter spread on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
Sausage Biscuit Sandwich$6.99
Sausage and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.99
American, aged Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce
Bavarian Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese$9.79
Three soft pretzels served with a cup of beer cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

585 E South Boulder Rd

Louisville CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
