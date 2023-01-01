Go
Muggs of Mille Lacs - 200 North Main Street

200 North Main Street

Wahkon, MN 56386

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

200 North Main Street, Wahkon MN 56386

