Go
Toast

Mugs Coffee & Grub

Come in and enjoy a small local coffee shop! Always serving organic fair trade coffee and the highest quality ingredients we can source.

SANDWICHES

330 town center blvd

Avg 5 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
our most popular beverage is the Latte. start with organic Espresso shoots with 70-80% Steamed milk of choice and a topping of around 20-30% micro-foamed milk. Enjoy it as is or add a favorite flavor or enjoy it over ice customize your latte to your own taste.
Caramel Macchiato
A perfectly layered desert style Latte. Yes, you've had one before I'm sure but probably never of this quality. using only the highest quality and always organic flavorings and the best organic espresso this is sure to please. topped with whipped cream and a Detroit classic 'Sanders Caramel Sauce' to ensure its amazing
Summer Strawberry
Turkey Bacon Swiss$11.00
Ham and Cheese$9.00
Regular Avocado Toast$6.00
The basics and nothing but. Thick sliced sourdough bread avocado tomatoes and sprouts and a bit of seasoning that all it needs
Bacon Jalapeno bomb
COLD BREW$4.20
Raspberry Maple Latte
so popular it's not seasonal anymore. 100% organic Vanilla & Raspberry flavoring and Real organic maple syrup all steamed into your milk of choice and poured over our always organic espresso shoots
Turkey and Cheese$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

330 town center blvd

white lake MI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our famous bread sticks and Greek salad!

Street Side Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pita Way - White Lake

No reviews yet

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Sprader's On The Lake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston