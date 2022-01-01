Go
Mugshots Grill & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N • $$

Avg 4 (1715 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIES$1.99
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
MOMBO COMBO$12.29
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
BREAKFAST BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
TEES CHEESE WEDGES$7.99
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.
MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
