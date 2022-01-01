Go
Mugshots Grill & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1737 Hwy 45 North

Popular Items

KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
MOMBO COMBO$12.29
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
TEES CHEESE WEDGES$7.99
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.
MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
TEA - SWEET$2.49
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
WANGS - 10$11.79
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
Location

Columbus MS

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
