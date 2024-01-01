Go
Banner picView gallery

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Foley, AL

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2802 S. McKenzie St

Foley, AL 36535

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

2802 S. McKenzie St, Foley AL 36535

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Foley, AL
orange starNo Reviews
2601 South McKenzie Street Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE - Rock n Roll Sushi - NOT ACTIVE
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110 Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
Drowsy Poet, Foley
orange starNo Reviews
218 S McKenzie St Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
Southern Shores Coffee - Foley, AL - 217 North McKenzie Street
orange starNo Reviews
217 North McKenzie Street Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
orange starNo Reviews
3947 Hwy 59 s Gulf shores, AL 36542
View restaurantnext
Tuscany Pizza and Grill
orange star4.5 • 85
3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL 36542
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Foley

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

No reviews yet

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Gulf Breeze

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Foley, AL

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston