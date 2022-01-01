Go
Mugshots Grill & Bar

15533 Daniel Blvd

Popular Items

MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
BREAKFAST BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER$10.99
Teriyaki sauce, hickory smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, lettuce, and tomato.
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
Location

15533 Daniel Blvd

Gulfport MS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

