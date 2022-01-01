Go
Mugshots Grill & Bar

5005 Hwy 493

MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
TEA - SWEET$2.49
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
TEES CHEESE WEDGES$7.99
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Meridian MS

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
