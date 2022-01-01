Go
Toast

Mugshots Grill & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

374 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
HAMBURGER STEAK$10.29
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
MOMBO COMBO$12.29
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
COKE$2.29
TEES CHEESE WEDGES$7.99
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.
TEA - SWEET$2.49
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
See full menu

Location

374 East Main Street

Tupelo MS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jobos

No reviews yet

Offering surf & turf with a twist inside the heart of Hotel Tupelo.

Fairpark Grill

No reviews yet

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

Vanelli's Bistro

No reviews yet

Greek/Italian Bistro

Sweet Peppers Deli

No reviews yet

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order. . . . Try using our Pick-Up Window for extra convenience!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston