Go
Toast

Mugshots Grill & Bar

Havin' a good time!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1919 Kentucky Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)

Popular Items

MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
TEES CHEESE WEDGES$7.99
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
BREAKFAST BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
HICKS PHILLY SANDWICH$9.99
Chopped and grilled chicken breast, sauteed with red onions, melted swiss cheese, mayo, fresh lettuce and tomato.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1919 Kentucky Ave

Vestavia Hills AL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Baumhower's Victory Grille

No reviews yet

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ono Poke - Homewood

No reviews yet

Hawaiin Style Poke Bowls Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston