Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House

Come in and enjoy our specialty coffees and hielera style burritos

310 8th Street, Suite A

Popular Items

Chorizo con Papa Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
Iced Betty White Latte$5.75
COCONUT WHITE MOCHA
Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.
(NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)
Machaca Ranchera Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey
Cafe de Olla$4.00
Our cafe de olla is made the traditional way. we boil our coffee to perfection with cinnamon and piloncillo from Sonora. traditionally it is served black. we suggest to drink this coffee black. milk or substitute milks change the flavor to our recipe. we have been making and serving cafe de olla for 15 years now.
Conchita$2.69
Birria Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, 8hr. slow braised beef, onion, cilantro
Birria and Beans$3.75
Iced Vainilla Mexicana$5.75
Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.
(NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)
Campechano (Machaca,Beans & Cheese)$3.75
Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.75
bean and cheese.
Beans are house made.
Location

310 8th Street, Suite A

National City CA

Sunday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
