Mukbang Seafood & Bar

8312 Oak Street

Popular Items

french fries$5.00
shrimp poboy$14.99
Shrimp poboy served with french fries
dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, hotsauce, mayo, and ketchup
garlic noodles$7.00
shrimp ceasar salad$19.00
add chichen 4
Onion ring$7.00
fried calamari$8.00
crab rangoon$10.00
bulgogi fries$14.00
stuffed crab$10.00
garlic shrimp pasta$18.00
Location

8312 Oak Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
