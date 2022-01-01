Mukilteo restaurants you'll love
Mukilteo's top cuisines
Must-try Mukilteo restaurants
More about Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
PIZZA
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
8326 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
|Popular items
|Cheese 18
|$20.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
|Bomboloni
|$2.49
A soft, fluffy, fried dough filled with a velvety pastry cream and rolled in sugar.
|Bowery 18
|$28.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, and our fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions please.
More about Tapped Public House
Tapped Public House
10809 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
|Popular items
|Kds Chicken Tender
|$8.00
Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon, blue cheese, roasted pecans, balsamic glaze.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
7928 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
|Popular items
|WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE
|$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
|U OF O BURGER
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayo. Your choice of cheese.
Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.
|SKOOKI
|$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
More about John's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
John's Grill
649 5th St Unit #101, Mukilteo
|Popular items
|Seafood Linguine
|$32.00
Jumbo prawns, scallops, and crab, served in a light garlic cream sauce, topped with Prosciutto, mushrooms and fresh thyme
|John's Beef Stroganoff
|$27.00
Buttered fettuccine, prime top sirloin, sautéed mushrooms & onions in a light sour cream sauce
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
John's signature homemade dessert
More about Taqueria Puebla
Taqueria Puebla
11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406, Mukilteo
|Popular items
|Halibut Taco
|$3.50
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
|Taco Tinga
|$2.65
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
|Taco Asada
|$3.25
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro