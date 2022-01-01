Mukilteo restaurants you'll love

Mukilteo restaurants
Toast
  • Mukilteo

Mukilteo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Vegan
Must-try Mukilteo restaurants

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

8326 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

Avg 4.2 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese 18$20.99
San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Polly-O whole milk mozzarella, Romano, sea salt, and oregano. PRO TIP: WE RECOMMEND NO MORE THAN FIVE ADDITIONS. Ya don't want mushy pizza do ya?
Bomboloni$2.49
A soft, fluffy, fried dough filled with a velvety pastry cream and rolled in sugar.
Bowery 18$28.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, and our fresh San Marzano tomato sauce. Additions welcome but no substitutions please.
More about Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
Tapped Public House image

 

Tapped Public House

10809 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kds Chicken Tender$8.00
Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$13.00
Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, blue cheese, roasted pecans, balsamic glaze.
More about Tapped Public House
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

7928 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

Avg 4.2 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
U OF O BURGER$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayo. Your choice of cheese.
Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.
SKOOKI$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Banner pic

 

Sage and Cinder

613 5th Street, Mukilteo

Avg 4.7 (365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sage and Cinder
John's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

John's Grill

649 5th St Unit #101, Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Linguine$32.00
Jumbo prawns, scallops, and crab, served in a light garlic cream sauce, topped with Prosciutto, mushrooms and fresh thyme
John's Beef Stroganoff$27.00
Buttered fettuccine, prime top sirloin, sautéed mushrooms & onions in a light sour cream sauce
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse$10.00
John's signature homemade dessert
More about John's Grill
Taqueria Puebla image

 

Taqueria Puebla

11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406, Mukilteo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Halibut Taco$3.50
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Taco Tinga$2.65
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Taco Asada$3.25
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
More about Taqueria Puebla

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mukilteo

Tacos

Prime Ribs

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

