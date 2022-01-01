Mukilteo bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Mukilteo restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Mukilteo

Tapped Public House image

 

Tapped Public House

10809 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kds Chicken Tender$8.00
Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$13.00
Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, blue cheese, roasted pecans, balsamic glaze.
More about Tapped Public House
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

7928 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

Avg 4.2 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
U OF O BURGER$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayo. Your choice of cheese.
Add bacon for $2, avocado for $2.
SKOOKI$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Banner pic

 

Sage and Cinder

613 5th Street, Mukilteo

Avg 4.7 (365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sage and Cinder
John's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

John's Grill

649 5th St Unit #101, Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Linguine$32.00
Jumbo prawns, scallops, and crab, served in a light garlic cream sauce, topped with Prosciutto, mushrooms and fresh thyme
John's Beef Stroganoff$27.00
Buttered fettuccine, prime top sirloin, sautéed mushrooms & onions in a light sour cream sauce
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse$10.00
John's signature homemade dessert
More about John's Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mukilteo

Tacos

Prime Ribs

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Mukilteo to explore

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston