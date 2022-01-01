Chicken sandwiches in
Mukilteo
/
Mukilteo
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Mukilteo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Tapped Public House
10809 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Breaded fried chicken breast, slaw, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries
More about Tapped Public House
