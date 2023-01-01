Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Mukilteo
/
Mukilteo
/
Hummus
Mukilteo restaurants that serve hummus
Tapped Mukilteo
10809 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
No reviews yet
Hummus & Vegetables
$10.00
seasonal vegetables, crostini
More about Tapped Mukilteo
Red Cork Bistro & Catering
11700 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
No reviews yet
Hummus & Tapenade
$12.00
More about Red Cork Bistro & Catering
