Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mukilteo

Go
Mukilteo restaurants
Toast

Mukilteo restaurants that serve salmon

The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo

7928 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

Avg 4.2 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NORTHWEST SALMON DIP$12.00
Fresh cedar cooked salmon, tossed with corn & beans in chipolte cheese sauce. Served with chips.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo
John's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

John's Grill - John's Grill Mukilteo

649 5th St Unit #101, Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$31.00
Seasoned and grilled 6oz sockeye salmon filet topped with a classic lemon buerre blanc served with side fettucine and seasonal vegetables
More about John's Grill - John's Grill Mukilteo

Browse other tasty dishes in Mukilteo

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Prime Ribs

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Goat Cheese Salad

Veggie Tacos

Map

More near Mukilteo to explore

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston