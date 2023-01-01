Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Mukilteo

Go
Mukilteo restaurants
Toast

Mukilteo restaurants that serve steak salad

The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo

7928 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

Avg 4.2 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK SALAD$18.50
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Bleu cheese crumbles and diced red onion, cucumber and avocado tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of steak grilled to order.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo
John's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

John's Grill Mukilteo

649 5th St Unit #101, Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
The Grill's Steak Salad$25.00
Top sirloin grilled medium rare, thinly sliced, served on mixed greens tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette, finished with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, and Rogue blue cheese crumbles
More about John's Grill Mukilteo

Browse other tasty dishes in Mukilteo

Tacos

Hummus

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Sliders

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Pear Salad

Map

More near Mukilteo to explore

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (659 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston