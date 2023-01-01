Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mukwonago

Go
Mukwonago restaurants
Toast

Mukwonago restaurants that serve salmon

BONEYARD PUB & GRILLE image

 

BONEYARD PUB & GRILLE - 215 Bayview Rd

215 Bayview Rd, Mukwonago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$16.99
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$16.99
Bourbon Salmon Wrap$16.99
More about BONEYARD PUB & GRILLE - 215 Bayview Rd
Consumer pic

 

BABE'S PIZZA & CHICKEN

225 Bayview Rd Ste 500, Mukwonago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Dill Wrap$16.95
More about BABE'S PIZZA & CHICKEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Mukwonago

Pretzels

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Mukwonago to explore

Lake Geneva

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston