Mulberry Italian Ristorante

Most authentic Italian cuisine this side of the Big Apple!

64 Jackson Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)

Popular Items

Joe Shaw$17.99
House Made Rigatoni, Tomato Cream Sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Organic Chicken
Grilled Oysters Lovely$16.99
½ Dozen, Garlic Butter, Coppa, Spicy Rosamarina
Manicotti$15.99
Homemade Crepes rolled with Ricotta, baked with mozzarella
Sliced Meatball Parm$8.98
Our Famous Meatball sliced with melted mozzarella
Chicken Parm$23.99
Side of Linguine
Homemade Rigatoni$13.99
Side House Salad$3.99
Side Caesar$5.99
Meatball$6.99
Our Famous Huge Meatball
Bread & Butter $$0.29
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

64 Jackson Ave

Lackawanna NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

