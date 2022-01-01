Mulberry & Vine
Come in and Enjoy
SALADS
55 Prospect St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
55 Prospect St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Menya Jiro
Menya Jiro’s founders opened a ramen shop in their native Kagoshima, Japan, in 2007, and it proved to be so successful that they brought it to New York City as a popup. It was so acclaimed (winning both the 2016 and ‘17 New York Street Ramen Contests) that it’s since spawned three brick-and-mortar New York City ramen restaurants and several more in Japan, continuing to earn heaps of praise and hordes of customers.
Mulberry & Vine
Come in and Enjoy
Randolph Beer
Steps from the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian path, this large and airy restaurant and bar houses DUMBO's only brewery and self serve beer ATM! In the warmer months, outdoor sidewalk cafe's on Sands Street and Prospect Street are filled with locals enjoying brunch, dinner or drinks in the sun. Clean food, fresh beer, skeeball and shuffleboard. Enough said.
Seamore's
Welcome to our Brooklyn location on the iconic, cobblestone-lined Water street in DUMBO - nothing more fitting than great seafood on the water. With chill vibes, great hospitality, and seafood shack bites, we’re happy to bring Montauk to the water street sidewalk. We take walk-ins, reservations, offer take-out and delivery, and provide private dining & bar space for your next special event. From neighbors to new visitors we can't wait to see ya under the bridge.