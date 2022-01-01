Go
MULDOON's - Rockaway

Casual Dining, Irish American Food & Beverages

301 Mt Hope Rd

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Burger$6.00
Served with french fries
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Served with french fries
BLT Wrap$12.00
With bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo in a flour tortilla
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Sautéed ground beef, onions, peas and corn in a sherry brown gravy nested under Yukon mashed potatoes
Grilled Reuben$14.00
Corned Beef brisket topped with swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Thin sliced beef grilled and smothered with mushrooms, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese on a French roll
Chicken Romano$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, lettuce and basil mayo dressing
Angus Cheese Burger$14.00
8oz of fresh Angus beef topped with cheese on a brioche roll
French Dip$14.00
Thin sliced roast beef with mozzarella cheese on a French roll with au jus for dipping
Wings$14.00
1 Dozen wings with choice of Buffalo
(mild or hot), Mango Habanero,
Jamaican Jerk or Garlic Parmesan
Location

301 Mt Hope Rd

Rockaway NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
