Go
Toast

Mullers Cider House

A craft cider bar located in the heart of down town Rochester. Serving imported craft ciders and delicious local and seasonal food.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1344 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Cheddar Dip$11.00
Rochester Famous, Topped with Melted Cheddar . Served w/Corn Tortilla Chips
585 Pizza$18.00
County Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers, Red Pepper, & Onion.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Hot sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers ,Topped with Ranch & Hot Sauce
Chicken Wing Dip$11.00
Homemade , Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served w/ Corn Tortilla Chips
Stiflers Mom$14.00
Breaded Chicken,Pesto, Gouda & Provolone Cheese, Tomato Slices , & Basil. Served on Sour dough bread
Chicken, Bacon ,& Ranch Pizza$18.00
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, with Chicken, Fingers, Bacon , & Ranch.
Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, & Pepperoni
Chicken & Waffle Pizza$18.00
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, Jalapenos , Waffle Fries , Chicken Fingers, Topped with Spicy Maple Drizzle
Mafia Melt$14.00
Chicken Wing Dip, Buffalo tenders, Pickled Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles stacked up on Sour Dough
Pickle Pizza$16.00
Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Blend.Topped with Dill Pickles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1344 University Ave

Rochester NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chester Cab Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in, enjoy the best pizza and support one of the smallest independent pizza shops in Rochester! We are the first to offer beer for delivery, take out, and on-premises. We appreciate you and look forward to seeing you!

Blu Wolf Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jines Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located in the cultural and historic Park Avenue area of Rochester, New York, Jines Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch or dinner, any time of the day!

Sticky Soul and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston