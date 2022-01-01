Mullers Cider House
A craft cider bar located in the heart of down town Rochester. Serving imported craft ciders and delicious local and seasonal food.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
1344 University Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1344 University Ave
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chester Cab Pizza
Come in, enjoy the best pizza and support one of the smallest independent pizza shops in Rochester! We are the first to offer beer for delivery, take out, and on-premises. We appreciate you and look forward to seeing you!
Blu Wolf Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Jines Restaurant
Located in the cultural and historic Park Avenue area of Rochester, New York, Jines Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch or dinner, any time of the day!
Sticky Soul and BBQ
Come in and enjoy!