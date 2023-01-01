Mullica Hill restaurants you'll love
blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ
47 S Main St, Mullica Hill
|Popular items
|Turkey Waldorf
|$12.50
House roasted turkey breast, fresh spinach, sliced apples, and walnut mayo served on toasted raisin bread
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Spicy crispy chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and egg served with blue cheese dressing
|Cheese Omelet with Filling
|$10.75
3 Egg Omelet, Choice of Cheese & Filling, Served with Breakfast Potatoes & Choice of Toast (Can be prepared Gluten Free)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Marino’s of Mullica Hill
157 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
|Popular items
|Cobb
|$13.50
Romaine, avocado, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, celery, hard-boiled egg & blue cheese
We recommend our house-made Roasted Garlic Citrus Vinaigrette
|Chicken Avocado
|$13.50
Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, tomato, corn, red onion & crispy corn tortilla strips. We recommend our house-made Garlic Citrus Vinaigrette
|Cheese Steak
|$12.10
Freshly cut rib eye steak with your choice of cheese
Philly Pretzel Factory - 0040 (Mullica Hill)
108 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill